Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

