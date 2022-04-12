Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $191.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,615.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $31,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $99,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,579 shares of company stock valued at $385,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

