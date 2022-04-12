Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTFC stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 35,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

