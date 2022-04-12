Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.67 and last traded at $110.61. 5,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,863,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.07.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

Wolfspeed Company Profile (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

