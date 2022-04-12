Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,870 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.14.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

