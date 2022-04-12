W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

