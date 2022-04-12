W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

WTI stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.58. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 292,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

