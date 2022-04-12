Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.09.

XMTR opened at $34.67 on Monday. Xometry has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,084,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,327 shares of company stock worth $3,988,852 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,657,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

