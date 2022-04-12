Xponance Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.40 and its 200 day moving average is $194.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

