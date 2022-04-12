Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in News by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

