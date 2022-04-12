Xponance Inc. Buys 2,618 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PENN opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

