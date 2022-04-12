Xponance Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PROG by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PROG by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 107,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

