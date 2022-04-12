Xponance Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 29.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.