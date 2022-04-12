Xponance Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 258,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

