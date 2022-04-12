Xponance Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,091,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14,005.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 1,120,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

