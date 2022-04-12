Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,081,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 996,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,936,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE:MTG opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

