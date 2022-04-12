Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

