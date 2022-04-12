Xponance Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,400. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

