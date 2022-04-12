Xuez 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,634.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Xuez has a total market cap of $32,610.82 and $47,634.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xuez has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,266,815 coins and its circulating supply is 4,300,381 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

