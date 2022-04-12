Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $83.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yandex by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 1,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 473,764 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX stock remained flat at $$18.94 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

About Yandex (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.