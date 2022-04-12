Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given New 482.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YARIY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $411.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

