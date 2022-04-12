Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YOKEY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
About Yokogawa Electric
