Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

