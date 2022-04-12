Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

