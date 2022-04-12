Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year, emphasis on menu innovation, unit expansion and digitalization efforts are likely to aid the company in the upcoming periods. The company is gradually shifting toward digital and content marketing to expand customer base. Also, focus on logistics center openings and supply chain security bode well. With a focus on improving customer experience and operating efficiency, the company stated continued investments in this direction. The company has set aside $1 billion in IT and digital-related investments over the next few years. However, coronavirus related woes persists. This along with costs stemming from wage inflation, promotion, packaging upgrades, menu innovation and technological novelty remain concerns. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined.”

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.98.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. 53,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,689. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.