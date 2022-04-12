YUMMY Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $213,065.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.63 or 0.07501781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.32 or 0.99563594 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

