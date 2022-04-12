Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) to announce $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.82 million. Aeva Technologies reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.69. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

