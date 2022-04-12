Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.