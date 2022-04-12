Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

