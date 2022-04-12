Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,495,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.46. The stock had a trading volume of 328,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,806. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $148.21 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

