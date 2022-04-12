Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $79.48. 4,398,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,714,813. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

