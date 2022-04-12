Zacks: Analysts Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,582. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 54,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.