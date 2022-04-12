Zacks: Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

