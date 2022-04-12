Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 383.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $15.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $18.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR opened at $185.54 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $193.23.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

