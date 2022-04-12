Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will report $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $3.22. Alcoa reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $18.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $2,788,000.

AA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. 4,252,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

