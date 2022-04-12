Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $14.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $16.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $16.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000.

AA traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $98.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

