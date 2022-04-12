Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.