Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.26). Guidewire Software posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.87. 616,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

