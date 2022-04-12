Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 217,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,586. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after buying an additional 212,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 10,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 428,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

