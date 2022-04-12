Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Impinj posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,970 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 28.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 728.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

