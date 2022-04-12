Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will post $8.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,907,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.