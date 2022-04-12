Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

