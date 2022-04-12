Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $6.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.44. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $25.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $27.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.56 to $28.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $518.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $527.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

