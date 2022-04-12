Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,564. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.