Zacks: Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.09 Million

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to announce $83.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $83.18 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $71.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $365.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $372.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CECE. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 131,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

