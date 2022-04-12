Zacks: Brokerages Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 22.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.