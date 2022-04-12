Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Strong Sell

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Cowen stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 520,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,501. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cowen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.