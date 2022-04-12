Zacks Investment Research Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00. Expensify has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

