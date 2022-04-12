Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Hold

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. Harley-Davidson’s ‘Rewire’ and ‘Hardwire’ plans looks to improve effectiveness and boost prospects. Its decision to spin off its e-bike unit ‘Livewire’ into a public company is also set to unlock new growth opportunities. However, chip shortage along with supply challenges and a probable reduction in operating income in the Financial Services unit are likely to dent margins. A stretched balance sheet is also a cause of concern. High capex to fund product innovation and digital advancement is set to strain cash flows. Thus investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 11,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

