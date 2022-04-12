Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Buy

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:AREC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 765,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,423. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.28.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that American Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Resources by 23,020.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in American Resources by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

