Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Strong-Buy

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company as it has been revised northward. With a solid portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels across lucrative markets, Host Hotels is likely to benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution and improving supply-demand fundamentals. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet augur well. Also, the recovery in the transient and group businesses and the continued strength in the leisure business are likely to help the company achieve an improvement in revenue per available room (RevPAR).”

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.